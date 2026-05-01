South Africa: IEC Ramps Up Preparations After Local Elections Date Confirmed

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has welcomed the announcement of the date for the country's upcoming Local Government Elections, describing it as a key milestone in preparations for the polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed 4 November 2026 as the day for South Africans to head to the polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the confirmation provides much-needed clarity for stakeholders and enables the Commission to intensify its operational planning.

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"The announcement of the election date provides clarity for all role players and certainty of planning for the Electoral Commission as we continue our work to deliver free and fair municipal elections," Mamabolo said.

The Commission has urged all eligible South Africans to verify their voter registration status ahead of the elections.

Citizens who are not yet registered, or who have recently moved, are encouraged to ensure they are registered in the voting district where they ordinarily reside.

The IEC emphasised that voters may only cast their ballots at the voting station where they are registered.

The President's announcement does not yet constitute the formal legal proclamation of the election date.

In terms of the law, the official proclamation will be made by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, at which point the national voters' roll will be closed.

The Commission has made its online registration platform https://registertovote.elections.org.za/ available via its official website, allowing users to register or update their details using a desktop computer or mobile phone.

In addition, a national voter registration weekend is scheduled for 20 and 21 June 2026, when citizens can register in person at the voting stations where they intend to vote.

The Commission has called on all eligible citizens to take advantage of these opportunities, verify their registration details early, and participate fully in shaping the future of their local communities.