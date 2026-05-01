South Africa: Govt Pays Tribute to Workers Across the Nation

Government has extended its appreciation to workers across the nation as the country commemorates Workers' Day on 1 May 2026.

Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Nomonde Mnukwa, has highlighted the critical role workers play in driving the country's growth and development.

In a statement on Friday, Mnukwa emphasised that Workers' Day serves as a moment to recognise not only the economic contributions of employees, but also their ongoing efforts to build fair, safe, and inclusive workplaces.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to advancing decent work, protecting labour rights, and supporting job creation initiatives.

Mnukwa noted that workers across all sectors--especially those who continue to serve communities daily--remain central to the nation's progress.

"We honour the dedication of workers across all sectors," she said, adding that their service forms the backbone of the country's social and economic development.

Workers' Day, historically rooted in the global labour movement, remains a significant public holiday in South Africa, symbolising both the achievements of workers and the ongoing pursuit of improved working conditions.

The 2026 message aligns with broader national priorities, including inclusive economic growth and employment creation, as the country continues to address labour challenges while celebrating the resilience and contribution of its workforce.