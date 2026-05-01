Kenya: Atwoli Pushes Ruto's Administration Over Delayed Labour Treaties,Cites Broken Promises

Nairobi — Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has stepped up pressure on President William Ruto to fast-track the ratification of key international labour conventions, warning that continued delays are weakening worker protections and undermining government pledges.

Speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations held in Vihiga County, Atwoli urged the President to prioritise the adoption of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189 and Convention 190, which focus on protecting domestic workers and addressing workplace violence and harassment.

Atwoli reminded the President that he had previously committed to advancing the ratification process during the 2025 Labour Day celebrations, but said little progress has been made a year later.

He said the two treaties are already widely ratified globally and represent basic protections that Kenya should urgently align with.

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"Your Excellency, to protect our domestic workers, let us also ratify ILO Convention 190, which addresses both harassment and violence in the workplace,"

" These two conventions, ILO Convention 189 and Convention 190, have been ratified by many countries around the world. Therefore, anyone frustrating the ratification of these conventions is, in effect, frustrating the efforts of your government," Atwoli said.

He also pointed a finger at the Ministry of Labour, accusing it of slowing down processes that he argued are critical to improving labour standards in the country.

The veteran trade unionist maintained that ratifying the conventions would strengthen Kenya's alignment with international labour standards and offer stronger safeguards for vulnerable groups, particularly domestic workers operating in the informal sector.

The renewed push comes amid growing scrutiny of labour rights in Kenya, with trade unions increasingly demanding reforms on wages, workplace safety, and protections for informal workers.