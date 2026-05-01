Kenya: Safaricom Boosts Home Fibre Speeds By Up to 2.5 Times

Nairobi — Safaricom has increased Home Fibre internet speeds by up to 2.5 times across all packages at no extra cost to customers.

The upgrade raises entry-level speeds to about 15 Mbps, mid-tier plans to 35 Mbps and 80 Mbps, while higher packages now reach up to 400 Mbps, targeting households with heavy internet use.

Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa said the move is aimed at meeting rising demand for faster and more reliable internet as more services shift online.

"With this upgrade, we aim to provide smooth multi-device streaming, buffer-free video calls, and reliable performance," he said.

The changes come as Safaricom expands its fixed internet footprint, with Home Fibre now covering more than 800,000 households nationwide.