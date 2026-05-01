Kenya's Health Moment - Building the Infrastructure Behind the Vision

Nairobi — More than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries have convened this past week at the United Nations Office at Nairobi for the World Health Summit Regional Meeting. The gathering sought to reimagine African health systems and advance integrated, inclusive, and sustainable solutions across the continent. At the heart of these deliberations lies an urgent and long-overdue question: how can Africa build health systems capable of sustaining a continent in transformation?

There is no single solution. It is a complex, interconnected systems challenge that requires coordinated progress across financing, workforce, infrastructure, governance, and even climate policy.

Kenya is not here as a spectator. It comes as nation that has made a deliberate, sustained efforts to transform the health system and whose experience offers valuable lessons to every country present.

The government's push to give real meaning to Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen's right to the highest attainable standard of health has produced some of the most ambitious health legislation on the continent in recent years. The direction is clear, the commitment genuine, and Kenya's institutions are actively engaged in refining and strengthening the frameworks that will make these reforms last and advance universal health coverage.

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Beyond healthcare delivery and financing, there is a conversation this summit confronted. Turning to the industrial foundations that make health sovereignty real. To put this into perspective, Africa's dependence on imported pharmaceuticals was exposed with brutal clarity during COVID-19 pandemic. At the peak of the crisis, the continent manufactured less than two per cent of the vaccines it consumed.

This is not only a public health failure, but an economic and strategic one, where legal and investment frameworks have a decisive role to play in shaping a more resilient future.

Countries that have successfully built robust pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity offer clear, practical lessons. India combined patent law reform with industrial clustering and export incentives to become a global generics leader, while Brazil used state procurement and public-private production partnerships to strengthen local industry. South Korea embedded pharmaceuticals within a broader state-led industrial and innovation strategy, and South Africa aligned investment incentives, procurement reform, and state participation to localize production. More recently, Rwanda has demonstrated the power of targeted PPPs and regulatory strengthening through its mRNA vaccine manufacturing initiative. Across these examples, the common thread is clear: sustained progress has come from coordinated legal, financial, and industrial strategies and not health policy in isolation.

Kenya has the foundational assets to lead this charge in East Africa. An established industrial base, a functioning SEZ framework, regional market access through the EAC and AfCFTA and a growing track record of attracting international capital into complex infrastructure projects.

What the health manufacturing sector needs now is the same deliberate legal structuring that has driven investment in energy, housing, and transport. That means purpose-built public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks for pharmaceutical and medical device facilities, streamlined licensing pathways for health technology investors, and development finance institutions and pension funds positioned as long-term equity partners and not passive lenders.

This deliberate move will actively transition health manufacturing towards this structured, high-investment model to reduce dependency on external supply chains and enhance health security. This is not a distant ambition. The policy window is open. The financing appetite is growing. The architecture can be designed now.

Two decades of advising on Kenya's most complex infrastructure and investment transactions have reinforced one consistent lesson at G&A Advocates LLP: the investors who shape sectors engage the legal frameworks early, before the capital deployment decisions are made. Africa's health manufacturing opportunity is at exactly that stage.

The World Health Summit Regional Meeting's theme, Innovation, Integration, and Interdependence, is the right frame. Innovation requires regulatory environments that welcome new delivery models without abandoning patient protection. Integration demands legal coherence across national and county health frameworks. And interdependence is ultimately what the investment case rests on: health infrastructure and economic productivity are not separate agendas. They compound each other. Kenya is already writing this playbook. This week, the world is here to read it.

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About The Author

Byron Mutali is a Partner, Projects & Infrastructure Practice Group at G&A Advocates LLP, with 12 years' experience advising on infrastructure, real estate, and project finance across Kenya and East Africa. He specialises in structuring and delivering complex, capital-intensive developments.

He advises sponsors, developers, lenders, and investors on structuring, land, regulatory compliance, construction, and financing, with a focus on PPPs, concessions, and BOOT models.

His experience includes major industrial, residential, and energy projects in Kenya, including a textile plant, a 196-unit residential development, and a 10 MW hydropower project.