Kenya: Police Nab Nine in Intelligence-Led Operation in Trans Nzoia West

Nairobi — Police in Trans Nzoia West Sub-County have arrested nine suspected members of a notorious criminal gang in a major security operation.

The intelligence-led crackdown was carried out by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kitale Police Station, targeting Premium and Tuwani areas, which have recently seen a rise in gang activity.

Authorities say the suspects are linked to incidents that have been disrupting public order and instilling fear among residents.

Police believe the arrests have effectively dismantled the gang.

The nine suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned in court after processing.