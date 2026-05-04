Rwanda: Restricting Social Media Use for Minors Is a Timely Move

editorial

Rwanda's move to consider restricting social media access for children under 16 is a necessary correction to a fast-moving digital reality that has outpaced both policy and parenting.

At a time when technology is becoming deeply embedded in everyday life, the absence of clear guardrails for minors is no longer tenable.

The evidence is difficult to ignore. Nearly half of schoolchildren are already accessing online platforms, often through unsupervised use of mobile phones. This alone signals a structural gap in how digital exposure is managed at home and in society.

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Even more concerning is the growing psychological toll. Up to 35 per cent of students are experiencing anxiety linked to digital distractions. These are indicators of a broader shift in how young minds are being shaped by algorithms designed to maximize engagement, not well-being.

The classroom is where the consequences are most visible. Reduced attention spans, difficulty concentrating, and declining academic performance are increasingly tied to prolonged exposure to highly stimulating content.

When children struggle to transition from fast-paced digital environments to structured learning spaces, the cost becomes systemic, affecting the quality of education and future productivity.

Critically, the issue is compounded by a widening knowledge gap between children and their parents. In many households, children are more digitally literate than their guardians, leaving them to navigate complex and often risky online spaces alone.

This imbalance undermines parental oversight and calls for a framework that reinforces, rather than replaces, the role of parents. The proposed law does exactly that. It sets boundaries while encouraging structured screen time and greater parental awareness.

Importantly, this is not an anti-technology stance. Rwanda remains committed to digital growth, as evidenced by its investments in ICT and the integration of technology in education. But growth without safeguards is short-sighted.

The government's willingness to draw lessons from countries like Australia and Austria shows a pragmatic approach, adapting global best practices to local realities.

What now matters is speed. The risks facing children are immediate and evolving. Delays in enacting the law would mean prolonged exposure to harmful content, cyber risks, and mental health challenges. Accelerating the legislative process is therefore not just a policy priority, it is a moral one.

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This is ultimately about defining the kind of digital society Rwanda wants to build. One where innovation thrives, but not at the expense of its youngest citizens.

Protecting children in the digital age is no longer optional. It is urgent, and it demands decisive action now.