Uganda: 28 Arrested in Kisoro Illegal Mining Crackdown, 25 Rwandan Nationals Among Suspects

Police in Kisoro District have arrested 28 people in an intelligence-led operation against illegal mining at Kirwa Wolfram Mines, with 25 of the suspects identified as Rwandan nationals accused of entering Uganda through porous border points.

The raid was carried out on May 2, 2026, at the government-owned Wolfram and tin deposits located in Kabaya Village, Busengo Parish, Nyarubuye Sub-county.

Kigezi Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said the site falls under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and is protected by the Mineral Police Protection Unit.

"The territorial police in Kisoro carried out an intelligence-led operation against illegal mining at Kirwa Wolfram mining site, where 28 suspects were arrested and 25 of whom are Rwandans who had illegally entered the country through porous entry points," Maate noted.

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Maate further revealed that local authorities had reported suspected illegal mining activities by foreign nationals at the site since the start of 2026.

"On May 2, 2026, the Kisoro territorial police carried out an intelligence-led operation on the illegal miners and 28 illegal miners were arrested and about 30 kilograms of suspected Wolfram was recovered from them," he added.

He also confirmed that the suspects have been formally charged with illegal mining, as well as unlawful entry and stay in Uganda without valid permits.

"They were accordingly charged with illegal mining and entering and staying in the Republic of Uganda without valid permits. Inquiries are ongoing, upon completion of which, they will be produced before court to answer charges accordingly," Maate said.

The operation highlights ongoing concerns over illegal cross-border activities and mineral exploitation in southwestern Uganda, particularly in border districts where enforcement agencies continue to contend with porous entry points and unregulated mining operations.