Uganda: Munyagwa Dismisses Sovereignty Bill As 'Unnecessary,' Urges Amendment of Existing Law

Former Common Man's Party presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga has described the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, as "unnecessary," arguing that Uganda already has the Anti-Money Laundering Act to address related concerns.

"It can simply be amended to include any additional provisions needed," he said during NBS Eagle on Sunday.

Adding to the discussion, former Rubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner and ex-NRM flag bearer for Nakawa West Herbert Anderson Burora said that NGOs raising concerns should be handled quietly.

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"They should be suspended through proper procedures without unnecessary publicity," he noted.

Meanwhile, Commissioner at the Office of the President Fred Bamwine defended the rationale behind the Bill, emphasizing the legislative process.

"It is called a bill because it originates from the Cabinet and is presented to Parliament, where members are free to amend it by adding or removing provisions that may not benefit Ugandans," he said.

He added that the priority is to establish the law first and refine it later, although he disagreed with provisions suggesting that Ugandans living abroad could be classified as foreigners.

Busujju MP David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga raised concerns about the speed at which the Bill was being handled.

"I believe certain individuals sought to benefit from the Sovereignty Bill, judging by the way it was being rushed for signing," he said.

He also acknowledged cross-party scrutiny:

"We thank the opposition for exposing the negative aspects of the Sovereignty Bill, as well as the NRM members who worked with them to inform the country about it."

The remarks come as Cabinet is expected to meet to finalize harmonization of the Bill ahead of its second and third readings in Parliament.

The proposed law has sparked intense national debate in recent weeks. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has distanced himself from what he described as "misinterpretations" of the draft legislation.

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Museveni questioned whether critics were referring to the version he initiated in Cabinet, stressing that his proposal was rooted in Uganda's historical struggle for sovereignty and policy independence. He clarified that the Bill is intended to safeguard autonomy in political, social, cultural, economic, and diplomatic decision-making.

The President rejected claims that the legislation seeks to restrict foreign direct investment, remittances, or religious funding, emphasizing that Uganda remains a free-market economy where private sector activity is central and foreign exchange flows freely.

To ensure alignment with this intent, Museveni held discussions with Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua and parliamentary committee leaders, directing that the Bill be refined to focus strictly on sovereignty in policymaking while protecting private enterprise.

The draft legislation, tabled by State Minister for Internal Affairs David Muhoozi, has drawn criticism for its broad regulatory scope.

Key provisions include enhanced government oversight of digital platforms and civic engagement, mandatory registration and vetting of foreign-funded entities, restrictions on foreign funding without ministerial approval, and strict monthly reporting requirements for financial institutions.

One of the most controversial clauses introduces the offence of "economic sabotage," broadly defined to include publishing information deemed harmful to economic stability or mobilising opposition to government policy without prior approval.

Critics argue that such provisions risk undermining freedoms of expression, association, and access to information, potentially exposing journalists, researchers, and civil society actors to criminal liability.

Michael Atingi-Ego, Governor of the Bank of Uganda, has warned of possible economic consequences, including capital flight, weakening of the shilling, and reduced investor confidence, noting Uganda's reliance on foreign capital inflows.

In response, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has proposed amendments to exempt financial institutions regulated by the Central Bank, as well as medical, educational, and religious institutions, from the Bill's scope. Despite this, critics maintain that the framework remains overly expansive.

Supporters within government, including members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, argue that the Bill is necessary to guard against foreign interference, noting that similar regulatory frameworks exist in other countries.

According to parliamentary sources, majority members of the joint committees on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Defence and Internal Affairs have agreed to support the Bill with the Attorney General's revisions. The legislators have been meeting at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort to finalize their report.

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However, the process has been marked by tension. Reports indicate a brief scuffle erupted after the Committee Chair allegedly pushed for adoption of the amended draft without a thorough clause-by-clause review of stakeholder submissions.

The Joint Committee is chaired by Wilson Kajwenge and co-chaired by Stephen Baka Mugabi.

One committee member described the proceedings as strained:

"We still had a lot we wanted to change, but even getting a chance to speak became a tug of war."

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua said government remains optimistic that, following Museveni's guidance, a revised version of the Bill will be presented soon.

"Either this week or the next," he said, adding that the legislation aims to put a full stop to "external influence on matters of governance and politics in Uganda as an independent state."