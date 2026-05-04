Kenya: Finally! Ruto Congratulates Kenyan Skater After Clinching Gold in African Championships

3 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3, 2026 - President William Ruto has paid tribute to Kenya's skating star Kevin Kiarie after clinching gold at the Africa Inline Freestyle Championships in Egypt on Saturday evening.

Ruto described Kiarie's achievement as an inspiration to many more sportsmen and women in Kenya, and across the continent.

"This is a proud moment for you and for our nation. You have conquered the continent and your journey is an inspiration to many aspiring sportsmen and women in Kenya and Africa," Ruto said.

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The president further tipped Kiarie to soar higher in the global stage, fuelled by his talent, drive and competitive spirit.

"I am confident that your talent, drive, and competitive spirit will carry you further onto the global stage. Congratulations, and keep flying our flag high," he said.

Kiarie's achievement on Saturday comes almost a month after he won gold in the freestyle and silver in slalom at the International Challenge Skating Championships in Benin.

His victory came against the background of tribulations in his preparations, where he had to source for his own funds to make the trip to West Africa - having failed to obtain the same from the Ministry of Sports.

Images of Kiarie standing alone on the podium with the Kenyan flag elicited anger from many of his countrymen and women who criticised the government for not according him the support required to fly the national flag high.

President Ruto's recognition may just herald the end of Kiarie's struggles, signalling the government's support for the sport henceforth.

Kiarie will be back in action on Sunday in the classic slalom skating competition before winding up his campaign on Monday with the speed slalom skating event.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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