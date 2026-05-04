Algeria: All Conditions in Place to Ensure Electoral Process Integrity, President Tebboune Says

3 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed that all conditions are in place to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process, adding that the establishment of the National Independent Authority for Elections was designed to embody the State's policy to eliminating any suspicions over the integrity of the electoral process.

During his regular media meeting with national media representatives, broadcast Saturday evening on national television and radio, the President of the Republic said that "the response to any concerns about the existence of overlap between the administration's authority and that of the National Independent Authority for Elections will only be legal," as part of the State's policy to "prevent any suspicions about electoral integrity."

The President of the Republic stressed the need to recognize the positive aspect made in Algeria's electoral process, noting that since taking office, "electoral fraud has been eliminated and is no longer part of Algeria's political vocabulary."

In this respect, he underscored that "the State is committed to regulating the electoral process, as reflected in the electoral law and the constitution, even if some gaps exist."

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The President of the Republic added that he has submitted proposals to the head of the National Independent Authority for Elections regarding "seeking resources from existing institutions such as municipalities and provinces to help organize elections," stressing that this support "relates only to resources, not the legal one, so that it does not compromise the integrity of the electoral process."

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