Algeria Will Not Compromise Its Independence, Wealth - President Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that Algeria will not compromise its independence or wealth, which belongs exclusively to Algerians, stressing the importance of understanding the dimensions and implications of current international events in its environment.

During his regular meeting with national media representatives, broadcast on Saturday evening on national television and radio channels, the President of the Republic said: "We are working to solve our problems ourselves because, in the past, no one stood by us when we faced hardships. Today, we are able to address citizens' problems, and we do so without compromising Algeria's independence or its wealth, which belong exclusively to Algerians."

Calling on national media to "be aware of ongoing international events in Algeria's environment," the President of the Republic warned against "certain agents of the fifth column who believed they were protected by foreign parties that used them to divide society, but who ultimately came to realize they were mistaken, with no external party able to protect them."

The President of the Republic recalled having committed himself before the Algerian people, during his presidential oath, to "fight anyone who dares undermine national unity or any component of national identity, which are protected by the Constitution and the laws of the Republic."

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He further reaffirmed that freedom of expression is guaranteed in Algeria, provided that the laws of the Republic, the components of national identity, and the traditions of society are respected, and provided that the ideas expressed genuinely belong to their authors and are not dictated by external parties.

The President of the Republic stressed that the intervention of Algerian justice in matters related to freedom of expression remains "rare," specifying that "anyone who violates the principles enshrined in the Constitution, Algerian law and societal traditions will face consequences, because justice is independent and its mission includes preventing insult and defamation."

He also condemned the double standards of certain countries that claim to be models of democracy while imprisoning individuals for expressing support for the Palestinian cause on social media.

Regarding the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Algeria, the President of the Republic described it as a "success" marking an important milestone in strengthening relations between Algeria and the Vatican, noting that his discussions with the Pope focused primarily on bilateral relations and the need to establish "long-lasting and mutually beneficial relations." He indicated that he instructed in this regard Algeria's ambassador to the Vatican, adding that he proposed to the Pope the opening of a Vatican embassy in Algeria, a proposal which was positively received.

The President of the Republic stated that the recent papal visit had "refuted the myth of the former coloniser claiming to have been behind Algeria's creation." The Pope had highlighted, he noted, "Algeria's historical roots, which date back to Saint Augustine and even earlier." The visit, he added, "places Algeria in its natural position" as the "reliable intermediary it has always been," underscoring the country's role in interfaith dialogue and bringing peoples closer together.

He also addressed the Pontiff's visit to Djamaâ El-Djazaïr, remarking that "those unfamiliar with Algeria were able to discover this landmark, the third-largest mosque in the world."

Turning to the legislative elections of July 2, the President assured that all conditions were in place to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process, noting that the creation of the Independent National Electoral Authority (ANIE) was part of a broader state policy designed to remove any shadow of doubt that could undermine the integrity of the process.

"The term electoral fraud no longer exists and no longer features in the political vocabulary of Algerians," he said, highlighting state efforts to curb the use of illicit funds and prohibit political floor-crossing.

"Any attempt to undermine the integrity of the elections will face the full force of the law," he warned. "We are working to build an unshakeable state, built on solid foundations." Responding to reports regarding the purchase of party membership cards and candidate endorsements, he warned that "any person whose involvement is proven will face criminal prosecution that may result in suspension, dismissal, withdrawal of confidence or lifting of immunity through the Constitutional Court." "The law is clear and will be applied to all. No one is above the law," the President said.

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On women's participation in political life, he stated that "women's access to the political field must be based on their ideas and their capacity to develop society," adding that "the introduction of quotas for female representation could prove counterproductive."

Addressing illegal commercial practices, the President warned that the state would tolerate no threat to the livelihoods of Algerians, cautioning that "anyone who speculates on Eid sheep will pay a heavy price."

He also warned against practices observed in the export sector, notably under-invoicing, disclosing that cases of non-repatriation of export revenues worth 350 million dollars had recently come to light.

"We rid ourselves of the 'issaba' (the gang) that engaged in over-invoicing, only to find ourselves with another engaging in under-invoicing," he lamented.