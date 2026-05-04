Kenya: Kang'ata to Quit Ruto's UDA Party Citing 'Honest Differences' Ahead of 2027 Race

Nairobi — Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has announced he will not seek re-election on the ticket of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), citing what he termed "honest differences" over key policy priorities, including manufacturing, health, and education.

In a statement, Kang'ata said the decision followed internal efforts to push for a stronger focus on socio-economic sectors he believes are critical to Kenya's development.

"His Excellency the President has always told us the people are supreme, and I thank him for that statement. Therefore, my responsibility is to adhere to what the people have told me," he said.

Kang'ata revealed he held candid, one-on-one discussions with President William Ruto, but the two failed to reach consensus.

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"I have had candid discussions with His Excellency the President where we shared these ideas, but we did not reach what we called convergence," he said.

"After careful reflection, I have to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket."

The Governor, however, stopped short of announcing his next political move, saying he would unveil his new platform at a later date.

"Later, I will communicate the platform through which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

Despite the fallout, Kang'ata said he would remain a member of UDA for the remainder of his term and continue cooperating with the national government.

"Until then, I will remain a disciplined and committed member of UDA. I will continue to serve diligently in my capacity and cooperate with the national government in delivering development to our people," he added.

Kang'ata also affirmed his loyalty to President Ruto, dismissing speculation of a broader political rift or higher ambitions.

"I will remain loyal to the President and to the party through the remainder of this term. I do not intend to vie for the presidency or the deputy presidency -- my interest is only to defend my Murang'a seat," he said.

He further cited mounting political pressure during the President's recent visits to Murang'a County, including calls from allies such as National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah to publicly endorse government programmes and political positions.

"Every time the President has been in Murang'a, I have been pressured to endorse programmes, even publicly. That pressure has been too much," Kang'ata said, adding that claims questioning his health and integrity also influenced his decision to speak out.

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"They have even suggested that I am not sick, which I felt is not fair because truly I have a problem... people would start saying I am a cunning politician, so I said fine, let me speak the truth," he said.

The Governor framed his decision as a matter of principle, saying he had exhausted internal party channels in pushing his policy agenda.

"I have done my best. I have given my strategies, which the party thought otherwise, and I have to say the truth," he said.

Kang'ata's announcement marks a significant political development in the Mount Kenya region, where UDA has been fighting to maintain support amid an onslaught by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been popularizing his Democracy for Citizens Party following his impeachment.