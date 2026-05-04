Ethiopia Eyes Historic $10 Billion Export Revenue Milestone - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that Ethiopia is on track to generate 10 billion US dollars in export earnings this fiscal year, marking what would be a historic first for the country.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th 'Made in Ethiopia' Expo, the Prime Minister said the projected revenue reflects a dramatic increase from just three years ago, when the country's annual export earnings had not exceeded 3 billion USD.

PM Abiy attributed the progress to the country's expanding industrial sector and the success of the Made in Ethiopia movement, noting that manufacturing growth has risen from 4.7 percent to 10.7 percent this year.

The Prime Minister said Ethiopia's economic strategy has focused on expanding exports while reducing reliance on imported goods through domestic production.

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According to the Premier, Ethiopia has produced 14.5 billion USD worth of import-substitute goods over the past four years, with plans to double that figure in the coming years.

In that regard, the Prime Minister warned that failure to expand domestic production would leave the country vulnerable to mounting debt burdens that could affect future generations.

The PM also revealed that 993 previously closed industries have resumed operations, contributing significantly to job creation and trade expansion.

He added that since the launch of the national manufacturing drive, Ethiopia has attracted 3,680 new investors into the sector.

PM Abiy called on Ethiopian manufacturers to embrace economic patriotism by rejecting contraband trade and corruption while improving competitiveness.

"The time of producing only for the domestic market is over," he said, urging local manufacturers to expand into broader African markets.

The Prime Minister further disclosed that Ethiopia has identified 96 products for import substitution through local manufacturing, including plans for major expansion in the ceramics industry.

He also stated that Ethiopia's economy is currently growing at 10.2 percent, driven by progress in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, and technology sectors.

In a notable development, Prime Minister Abiy said Ethiopia has moved beyond self-sufficiency in defense production and has begun exporting defense products to more than six African countries.

He concluded by emphasizing that Ethiopia's full economic sovereignty will be achieved once the country begins producing its own industrial machinery for sectors such as defense, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.