Ethiopia's Four Years of Sustained Effort Deliver Measurable Progress in Industrial Sector - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has highlighted Ethiopia's major industrial achievements over the past four years, describing them as clear evidence of the country's commitment to economic transformation and self-reliance.

Speaking at this year's "Made in Ethiopia" Expo, the Prime Minister said it was a proud moment to witness the tangible realization of Ethiopia's national vision through remarkable industrial growth and investment success.

"Our results-driven governance is producing measurable outcomes," Prime Minister Abiy said, pointing to key milestones achieved under the government's industrial development agenda.

According to the Prime Minister, average industrial production capacity utilization has risen significantly from 47 percent to 67 percent.

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He also noted that Ethiopia has attracted more than 2,800 domestic and foreign direct investments over the past four years, according to remarks shared on his social media platforms.

In addition, the country has saved more than 4.85 billion US dollars in foreign exchange through import substitution during the first nine months of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the "Made in Ethiopia" Expo has brought together hundreds of emerging enterprises, manufacturers, and innovative startups from across the country, showcasing Ethiopia's growing industrial potential.

He stressed that continued collaboration among the government, investors, and businesses will be essential to sustaining momentum and accelerating national development.

"By working together and sustaining this momentum, we will build a resilient, industrialized, and self-reliant Ethiopia for generations to come," he said.

Closing his remarks on a patriotic note, Prime Minister Abiy reaffirmed confidence in Ethiopia's future.

"We were great, and we shall be even greater," the Prime Minister underscored.