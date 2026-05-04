Uganda: When Survival Is Criminalised - Is It the People Failing or the System?

Kampala, Uganda — Across Uganda's urban centres, especially in the densely populated informal settlements of Kampala, a troubling question is emerging: are we witnessing a rise in criminal minds -- or a rise in desperate survival instincts?

Security analysts who have observed crime patterns over the years believe this is the uncomfortable conversation we must now have.

For decades, crime in Uganda largely followed predictable patterns -- theft, burglary, robbery, and occasional organized criminality driven by clear intent and planning. Today, however, the landscape is evolving. We are seeing an increase in crimes committed in slum communities and heavily rented areas, where poverty, unemployment, and overcrowding intersect dangerously.

But here is the critical point: Should we assume most people in our communities are criminals? Or has our system failed them?

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A Shift in Crime Patterns: From Intent to Survival

Recent trends indicate that many petty and even violent crimes emerging from informal settlements are not always rooted in hardened criminal intent. Instead, they are increasingly linked to economic distress.

In slum areas around Kampala and other growing municipalities, we observe:

High youth unemployment

Congested rental units with minimal security infrastructure

Limited policing visibility

Rising cost of living

Weak social safety systems

When basic survival becomes uncertain, the line between lawful conduct and desperate action can blur.

This does not justify crime. But it forces us to examine its root causes.

Sometimes, the crime is not just in the act itself but in the indifference of a society that leaves the most vulnerable to choose between love and survival.

Crime has increased, but so has vulnerability.

Crime has increased, particularly in slum and rental-dominated areas. Reports of robbery, assault, domestic-related violence, and opportunistic theft have grown in recent years.

But let us be clear overcrowded settlements are not breeding grounds for criminals by nature. They are breeding grounds for vulnerability.

Where there is:

Poor lighting

Weak community structures

Lack of youth engagement

Minimal employment opportunities

Crime finds opportunity.

The question then becomes: are we addressing criminality -- or are we managing symptoms of systemic neglect?

The Systemic Question: Who Failed Whom?

When charges are rushed, when the vulnerable are paraded as criminals without examining context, we risk criminalising poverty itself.

If an individual commits an act under severe economic strain, do we respond purely with punishment or do we ask what safety nets were missing?

There are cases where charges should be immediately reviewed and, where appropriate, dropped. There are situations where emergency assistance -- psychological, financial, or social -- should be provided to those involved.

Justice must not only punish wrongdoing. It must also understand causation.

Uganda's Urban Growth and the Security Paradox

Uganda's urban population is growing rapidly. Rental housing has become the default for many families. Informal settlements continue expanding faster than infrastructure planning.

his creates what I call the Urban Security Paradox: The more we urbanise without planning, the more we securitise without solving.

More patrols. More arrests. More reactive measures.

Yet without:

Urban planning

Employment creation

Social protection systems

Community-based intelligence structures

We will continue chasing crime instead of preventing it.

Survival Instinct or Criminal Mind?

Not every offender is a hardened criminal. Many are first-time offenders driven by circumstance. The data increasingly suggests that economic shocks - job loss, rent pressure, food insecurity - correlate with spikes in petty crime.

This is not an excuse. It is an explanation.

Assuming most people in our communities are criminals is not only inaccurate it is dangerous. It erodes trust between citizens and security institutions.

Communities are not enemies. They are partners in safety.

A Security Analyst's Call: Reform Beyond Reaction

If we truly want safer communities, we must adopt a multi-layered response:

Strengthen community policing and intelligence gathering.

Invest in youth employment and skills programs.

Improve lighting and environmental design in high-risk settlements.

Establish emergency social assistance systems for vulnerable households.

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Promote restorative justice where appropriate.

Security is not only about force. It is about foresight.

The Real Crime

The real crime may not always be the desperate act committed in a moment of survival. The real crime may be systemic indifference.

If a mother steals food for her children, we can arrest her. But have we addressed why she had no alternative?

If a young man turns to robbery after months of unemployment, we can imprison him. But have we asked why he was idle in a city full of promise? A society that ignores root causes will always manufacture repeat offenders.

Rethinking Responsibility

Uganda does not have a nation of criminals. It has communities under pressure. Security institutions must remain firm against organized and violent crime. But we must also differentiate between hardened criminality and distress-driven acts.

Because sometimes, the issue is not that people have become worse -- It is that the systems meant to protect them have become weaker.

And unless we strengthen those systems, the cycle will continue. The question is not whether crime is rising. It is whether we are courageous enough to confront why.