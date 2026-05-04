Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Vows to Continue Protecting Press Freedom

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah praises Namibia's media for contributing to national development, saying the government will continue to defend press freedom.

The president, in a media statement released to mark World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, says she was joining the global community in "reaffirming the fundamental importance of a free, independent and responsible media".

The day is commemorated annually on 3 May.

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Namibia was recently ranked 23rd in the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders out of 180 countries. The country improved from 28th position in 2025.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia continues to stand as a beacon of press freedom on the African continent and globally, consistently ranking among the top countries in international press freedom indexes.

"Today, we are ranked 23rd worldwide and second on the African continent. This is not merely a measure of performance, but a reflection of our national character and our enduring commitment to democratic values, transparency and the rule of law," she says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, however, says the ranking carries with it a responsibility.

"It calls on all of us, the government, media

and citizens alike, to safeguard and strengthen this hard-earned reputation, and to ensure that Namibia remains a safe, open and credible space for the free exchange of ideas, which is essential for human rights, sustainable development and national stability," she says.

She says Namibia marks the day at a time when the global landscape is increasingly complex and uncertain.

"Across regions, we are witnessing rising geopolitical tensions, the spread of misinformation and disinformation and growing pressure on media institutions," she says.

She adds that in such an environment, the role of a free and responsible press becomes even more critical, not only in informing the public, but in preserving truth, promoting dialogue and preventing the erosion of trust within societies.

"This achievement reflects our collective commitment to upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution, including freedom of expression, access to information and the right of the media to operate without undue interference," she says.

The president adds that a vibrant and professional media plays a critical role in strengthening democracy, promoting transparency and holding institutions accountable.

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"In Namibia, the media has contributed meaningfully to national dialogue, development and unity, while giving voice to diverse perspectives across our society. I commend all journalists, editors and media practitioners for their dedication, courage and integrity in informing the nation. I further encourage continued adherence to ethical journalism, accuracy and fairness in reporting, especially in an evolving digital landscape," she says.

She says press freedom is not merely a media issue, but a democratic imperative.

"It is central to the protection of human rights, the advancement of development and the preservation of peace and security in our societies," the president says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says a free and responsible press enables citizens to make informed decisions, exposes injustice and fosters accountability across all sectors.

In doing so, she says, it strengthens the social contract between the state and its people, while contributing to a more just, peaceful and resilient nation.

"I reaffirm Namibia's unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom, while encouraging the media fraternity to exercise this freedom with responsibility, professionalism and a deep sense of duty to the nation," she says.

This year's commemoration is being observed under the theme 'Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security'.