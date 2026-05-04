Somalia: UN Mission Welcomes Somali President's Call for National Dialogue

3 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia has welcomed an invitation by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to convene the Somali Future Council, describing the move as a key step toward building consensus on critical national issues.

In a statement, the mission said the initiative represents "a pivotal step toward forging consensus on pressing national priorities," as Somalia navigates a sensitive political period.

UNTMIS urged all stakeholders to participate in constructive and principled dialogue, emphasizing the importance of good-faith engagement to resolve ongoing disputes.

The mission also reaffirmed its readiness, alongside international partners, to support a credible and inclusive process aimed at addressing Somalia's outstanding political challenges.

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