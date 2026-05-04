Somalia: Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden, Second Strike in Weeks

Aden, Yemen — Somali pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, maritime sources said Sunday, the latest in a string of attacks signaling a resurgence of piracy in one of the world's most vital shipping lanes.

The Togo-flagged vessel, MT Eureka, was boarded by armed men at approximately 5:00 am (0200 GMT) near the Yemeni port of Qana.

"The tanker was overrun by armed individuals and is currently being steered toward the Somali coast," a regional maritime security source said. It is expected to reach Somali territorial waters within the coming hours.

The Gulf of Aden, a narrow corridor of water separating Yemen and Somalia, serves as a critical gateway for global trade, linking the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

The hijacking marks the second such incident in less than two weeks. On April 22, pirates seized the Honor 25, a tanker reportedly carrying 18,500 barrels of oil destined for the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

While Somali piracy was largely brought under control following a peak in 2011--thanks to international naval patrols and armed guards on commercial vessels--security analysts warn that regional instability and a reduction in maritime surveillance have encouraged gangs to resume attacks.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the seizure, and there has been no immediate word on the condition of the crew.