Namibia: Roads Authority Urges Motorists to Drive Responsibly Amid Rise in Accidents

3 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority says it is deeply saddened and concerned by the number of road traffic accidents recorded during the long weekend.

Roads Authority (RA) chief executive Mbahupu Tjivikua says in a media statement, issued on Sunday, that the crashes, recorded since the start of the long weekend covering Workers' Day on 1 May and Cassinga Day on 4 May, have claimed multiple lives and left families and communities grieving.

"Each life lost on our roads is one too many, and the RA feels the weight of every fatality and injury with great sorrow," he says.

Tjivikua appeals to motorists to drive responsibly and avoid negligent behaviour on the roads to prevent further deaths.

"This long weekend must not be further marred by preventable crashes. We appeal to every Namibian to make a conscious decision to drive responsibly and refrain from inconsiderate and negligent driving to protect their life and the lives of others with you on the road," he says.

He urges drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid overtaking at blind spots, refrain from speeding and to never drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances.

Tjivikua says RA remains committed to improving road safety and reducing preventable fatalities, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Works and Transport and other stakeholders.

"Together, we can bring this long weekend to a close without further loss of life," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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