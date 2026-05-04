Namibia: Health Ministry Mourns Two Nurses, Hospital Driver Killed in Otjiwarongo Crash

3 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced that three of its staff members - two nurses and one driver - died in the road accident between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo on Friday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry says the two nurses and driver were transporting eight patients in a 14-seater minibus from Khorixas District Hospital to Katutura Intermediate Hospital for follow-up appointments.

The minibus reportedly crashed into a truck avoiding a kudu.

"As a result of this horrific accident, 11 lives were lost. The ministry extends its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues," the statement says.

The ministry urges members of the public not to share unverified information about the accident and the victims who lost their lives on social media platforms.

Otjozondjupa regional commander Phillip Hidengwa says the police have not released the names of the deceased yet.

He says the bodies still need to be identified by family members.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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