South Africa: No Arrests Yet in Kubheka Kidnapping Case - South African News Briefs - May 4, 2026

No Arrests Yet in Kubheka Kidnapping Case

Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the kidnapping of Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, reports EWN. Kubheka was released after being held captive for a month. Police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said investigators followed several leads based on statements from persons of interest. He confirmed that three people were questioned; however, they were not detained. The commissioner says while Kubheka is not certain who all the kidnappers are, one suspect is known to him.

Fatal Crashes as Cold Front Batters Cape Town Roads

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Multiple car crashes have been reported in Cape Town as motorists in the province are urged to exercise caution amid wet and windy weather conditions, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Service has warned of a cold front expected to make landfall, bringing rain, strong winds, and a significant drop in temperatures. Major routes have already been affected by several accidents, including one fatality. Authorities continue to urge motorists to drive with caution as conditions are expected to persist.

Man Arrested in Bellville for Illegal Sale of Cough Medication

A 44-year-old man has been arrested following a crackdown on the illegal sale and distribution of scheduled cough medication in Bellville, Cape Town, reports EWN. The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was apprehended by Public Order Police during routine patrols after officers observed a suspicious transaction. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that the individual was processed on charges involving the illicit handling of pharmaceuticals. The suspect is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates' Court.

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