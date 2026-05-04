Zimbabwe: Two Perish in Accident After Lorry Ferrying Church Goers Rams Into Stationary Truck

TWO people died Friday evening when a lorry ferrying a group of 15 church congregants rammed onto the back of a broken-down haulage truck along the Chivhu-Nyazura road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on May 2, 2026, at around 1835 hours at the 72 kilometre peg along Chivhu-Nyazura road at Mapisa curve near Muzadzi Business Centre, Buhera.

"Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Mitsubishi Canter truck carrying 15 church congregants rammed onto the back of a stationary Iveco lowbed haulage truck which had developed a mechanical fault," said Nyathi.