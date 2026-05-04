Rwanda: Sugar Imports Fall 36 Percent Amid Rising Local Production

Rwanda's sugar imports declined in 2025, dropping by 36.5 per cent in volume and 39.1 per cent in value, reflecting increased domestic production and shifting consumption patterns, according to figures from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The country imported 195,610 tonnes of sugar worth $145 million (about Rwf212 billion) in 2025, down from 308,000 tonnes valued at $238 million (about Rwf348 billion) in 2024.

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The imports included raw sugar for industrial refining, sugar used in beverage and food manufacturing, and refined sugar for household consumption.

Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi attributed the decline to reduced demand for refined sugar, improved local output, and lower re-exports to neighbouring countries.

"The decrease in imports can be attributed to a drop in refined sugar consumption locally, coupled with increased domestic production," Sebahizi told The New Times.

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He added that re-exports, particularly of raw sugar for further processing, also declined in 2025 compared to the previous year, contributing to the overall reduction in import volumes.

"This shift reflects market adjustments and changing consumer preferences, rather than any new policy measures," he said.

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Sebahizi also clarified discrepancies between ministry data and figures published in the Ministry of Trade and Industry's annual report, noting that the report is based on the fiscal year (July-June), while the figures provided reflect the calendar year (January-December).

The decline in 2025 follows a rise in imports the previous year. In 2024, Rwanda imported 308,000 tonnes of cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose valued at $238 million, representing a 24 per cent increase from $192 million in 2023.

The government applies the East African Community Common External Tariff, along with safeguard measures, to balance consumer affordability with protection of local producers.

To stabilise prices while supporting domestic industry, the government allows strategic imports under managed quotas. It has also temporarily eased the application of the regional external tariff on sugar and other essential food items to reduce consumer costs, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

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Looking ahead, the government plans to allocate 8,000 hectares of land for sugarcane cultivation and attract at least $50 million in private investment.

The initiative is aimed at expanding processing capacity, strengthening the local sugar industry, and further reducing reliance on imports, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said.