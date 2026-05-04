Rwanda: Meet Rafiki, the Mechanic Keeping Bikes and Cyclists' Dreams Alive

When a major cycling event like Tour du Rwanda unfolds, fans are drawn to the speed, the climbs, and the victories. Yet behind every rider pushing forward is someone ensuring the machine beneath them never fails.

For more than a decade, that man has been Jean de Dieu Rafiki Uwimana--a former Rwandan cyclist turned elite bike mechanic whose journey mirrors the rise of cycling in Rwanda itself.

Rafiki's story began long before Rwanda's cycling scene gained international attention.

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"I started cycling in 1998," he recalls. "I was very young, still a student, riding for a club called Cine Elmay."

For eight years, he competed locally at a time when the sport was still finding its footing. But Rwanda's ambitions soon began to grow.

"In 2007, we started competing internationally," he says. "That's when things really moved forward--very fast."

As the country's flagship race, the Tour du Rwanda, evolved into an internationally recognized competition in 2009, so did its athletes.

"It was a very good journey," he reflects. "Cycling was growing, and the country started shining on the world stage."

After 17 years in the saddle, Rafiki made the difficult decision to retire.

"In 2012, I stopped racing," he says. "But I still wanted to contribute to the growth of cycling."

Like many athletes transitioning out of competition, he considered several paths--coach, soigneur, mentor. But one need stood out above the rest.

"In cycling, the most important equipment is the bike," he explains. "You must understand it. You must know how it works."

That realization changed everything.

Mastering the machine

Rafiki chose a path few fans notice, but every rider depends on: bike mechanics.

Determined to master his craft, he pursued top-level training with support from the Rwanda Cycling Federation and the Ministry of Sports. He trained at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, and continued developing his skills across the United States, South Africa, and Europe.

"I met many professional mechanics," he says. "That's how I built my career."

Since 2012, Rafiki has worked with Rwanda's national cycling team--building, repairing, and fine-tuning the bikes that carry athletes through some of the world's toughest races.

The work behind the race

While spectators focus on riders battling terrain, Rafiki operates behind the scenes, where precision and speed are everything.

"We work all night," he says. "We check everything."

Every detail matters--every bolt, every tire.

"In a race, if a rider gets a flat tire, you have about 10 seconds to fix it."

Ten seconds can mean the difference between staying in contention and losing the race.

"It's something you must practice. The more you do it, the better you become."

More than just a job

Cycling, Rafiki says, has shaped his entire life.

"It changed my life as a cyclist. And it changed my life as a mechanic."

His journey has taken him across the world--not only as a competitor, but also as a technical expert. In 2025, during the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, he worked alongside international teams and was recognized among Africa's top mechanics.

Beyond competition, he is investing in the future. Through his initiative, Rafiki Bike Cycling Academy, he trains young riders and mentors aspiring mechanics.

"I want to help the next generation," he says.

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Challenges on the road

Rafiki's journey has not been without hardship. During his racing days between 2003 and 2006, he endured difficult moments.

"It was a horrible time that nobody knew," he says. "Sometimes I rode for my country without teammates, and without earning anything."

Despite the sport's progress in Rwanda, challenges remain--especially when it comes to equipment.

"Cycling is very expensive," Rafiki explains. "Most equipment comes from Europe or the USA. We don't have local manufacturers."

Still, he and his team find ways to adapt.

"We manage. We put things together to make sure everything works when it matters."

For Rafiki, cycling is far more than what happens on the road.

"Cycling is not just about riding," he says. "Behind it, there is a lot of work."

It's work that often goes unnoticed--but without it, there is no race, no performance, and no victory.