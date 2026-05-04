Africa: Far Rabat's Long 41-Year Wait for Another Shot At the Trophy

FAR Rabat will step onto the continental stage once again next week with history within reach, as the Moroccan giants prepare to face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged final of the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

For the club from the capital, the occasion represents more than just a final--it is the end of a 41-year wait for another chance to reclaim Africa's biggest club prize, having last lifted the trophy in 1985.

The first leg will be played at in Pretoria next week before the decisive return leg in Rabat on 24 May, where FAR will hope to complete a long-awaited continental revival in front of their home supporters.

With a record $6 million prize at stake and a place in global club competitions on the line, the stakes could not be higher.

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A return decades in the making

FAR Rabat's only triumph in the competition came over four decades ago when they defeated Bilima of DR Congo to become the first Moroccan club to win the African Cup of Champions Clubs.

Since then, Moroccan football has flourished--with the likes of Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca dominating the continental scene--but FAR have largely remained in the shadows when it comes to Africa's top club competition.

That narrative has changed this season.

Their journey to the final has been defined by resilience, discipline and belief. In the semi-finals, FAR edged fellow Moroccan side RS Berkane in a tense two-legged tie, winning 2-0 in Rabat before surviving a 1-0 defeat away to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

It was a test of nerve in Berkane, where goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti played a crucial role in repelling late pressure as FAR held on to secure their place in only their second final appearance. Others players who have excelled for the Rabat-based club are strikers Ahmed Hammoudan, Mohamed Hrimat and Reda Slim.

Momentum meets history

While FAR's progress has been built on defensive organisation and game management, their opponents arrive with a different pedigree.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of Africa's most consistent sides in recent years and reached the final after a composed 2-0 aggregate victory over Esperance of Tunisia, with Colombian striker Brayan Leon scoring decisive goals in both legs.

The contrast in recent continental experience is clear, but FAR will draw confidence from a broader trend--Moroccan clubs have become a dominant force in African football over the past decade, regularly reaching the latter stages of CAF competitions. FAR's presence in the final continues that tradition, but also offers the chance to reclaim their own historic place among Africa's elite.

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Home advantage could prove decisive

For FAR Rabat, the structure of the final may yet play into their hands. Hosting the second leg at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex could prove a decisive advantage, particularly if they can secure a positive result in Pretoria.

Coach Alexandre Santos has built a side capable of managing high-pressure situations, and the team's ability to stay compact and organised under pressure was evident in their semi-final victory. That discipline will be vital against a Sundowns side known for their attacking fluidity and tactical flexibility.

A moment of destiny

Beyond tactics and form, the final carries symbolic weight. It represents a chance for FAR Rabat to reconnect with a golden chapter of their past and write a new one for a generation that has waited decades for this moment.

For Sundowns, it is an opportunity to confirm their modern dominance with a second title. For FAR, it is something deeper--a return, after 41 years, to a stage where history and ambition now meet once more.