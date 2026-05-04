Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns' Road to the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 Final

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final for the second year in a row and will face Morocco's AS FAR in the two-legged decider.

It is their fourth appearance in the decider in Africa's elite club competition, having tasted victory in 2016, but also defeat in 2001 and 2025.

They have played 12 games on their way to the final, winning seven of those to go with three draws and two defeats, showing it has been a challenging campaign to this point despite their success.

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Here is a recap of how they made the final.

SECOND ROUND

v Remo Stars (Nigeria) 5-1 (a); 2-0 (h)After receiving a bye through the first stage, Sundowns came up against Nigerian champions Remo Stars in the second round.

The platform for success was laid with a comprehensive 5-1 away win in Abeokuta thanks to goals from Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

It was an excellent showing in what was expected to be a tough assignment.

Sundowns won the home leg 2-0 to complete a comprehensive aggregate victory as Nuno Santos and Shalulile scored the goals to seal group-stage qualification.

GROUP STAGE

v St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo) 3-1 (h)

v MC Alger (Algeria) 0-0 (a)

v Al Hilal (Sudan) 2-2 (h)

v Al Hilal 1-2 (a)

v St Eloi Lupopo 1-1 (a)

v MC Alger 2-0 (h)Sundowns finished runners-up in Group C behind Sudan's Al Hilal, needing a final-round 2-0 home victory over MC Alger and their old coach Rulani Mokwena to ensure their passage to the knockout rounds.

For a side that has been fairly dominant through the pool stages in recent times, it was a wake-up call, but they got the job done, scoring nine goals in their six games and taking nine points.

They started with a 3-1 home win over DR Congo side Saint Eloi Lupopo, who had knocked out South African giants Orlando Pirates in the previous round. Santos scored twice and Marcelo Allende got the other goal.

That was followed by a tense 0-0 away draw at MC Alger, before a seesaw 2-2 draw with Al Hilal in Pretoria in which Sundowns led but then had to come from behind to rescue a point. Sales and Teboho Mokoena got their goals.

The reverse fixture ended in defeat with a 2-1 loss in Sudan, Sales' goal just past the hour-mark not enough.

When Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Saint Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi, their prospects in the pool were in the balance. Jayden Adams scored as they came from behind.

It meant they needed to beat Mokwena's MC Alger at home to advance, and an early goal from Brayan Leon settled the nerves before the Colombian added a second just past the hour-mark.

QUARTER-FINAL

v Stade Malien (Mali) 3-0 (h); 0-2 (a)That set up a quarter-final with surprise Group D winners Stade Malien from Mali, and in the end it was a close-run thing.

Sundowns looked to have the advantage when they comprehensively won the home leg 3-0, but were then given an almighty scare in Bamako as Stade Malien almost produced a remarkable comeback.

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Goals from Khuliso Mudau, Leon and Iqraam Rayners gave Sundowns the big 3-0 first-leg advantage that was needed as Stade Malien won the return game 2-0.

SEMI-FINAL

v Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 (a); 1-0 (h)Sundowns faced Tunisian side Esperance for the third year in a row in the knockout stages and this time came out on top as they won both legs of their semi-final 1-0.

Esperance had been runners-up to Stade Malien in Group D but beat record 12-time TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.

However, Sundowns proved too strong as they won the away leg 1-0 thanks to Leon's goal.

The Colombian also netted the only goal of the game in the home leg as Sundowns again edged the contest 1-0.