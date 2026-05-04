Africa: Three Key Players for Mamelodi Sundowns in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns will be appearing in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final for the second season in a row when they face AS FAR from Morocco over two legs.

There have been many star performers in helping them reach the final in the 2025/26 season, but here are three of the most influential in the campaign.

Brayan Leon

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2025/26 appearances/goals: 8/5The Colombian only joined the club in January 2026 from Independiente in his homeland, but has made a huge impact.

He has scored five goals in five starts, and eight appearances in all, with all of those coming in his last five matches in the competition.

He scored the goals in both legs of the semi-final against Esperance, and also netted against MC Alger twice and Stade Malien.

The 25-year-old is quickly repaying his transfer fee and could be a key man in taking Sundowns to the title.

Ronwen Williams

2025/26 appearances/goals conceded: 10/7The vastly experienced goalkeeper is hugely important at the back for Sundowns, not just for his shot-stopping ability, but also his distribution, leadership and organising of the defence.

The South African national team captain is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup and would love to go to the tournament with the CAF Champions League under his belt, especially having missed out last year.

The 34-year-old remains one of the top keepers on the African continent and has already put in some match-winning performances this season. He will be key again in the final.

Nuno Santos

2025/26 appearances/goals: 9/3The Portuguese playmaker has been a revelation since his arrival at Sundowns and has eight goal contributions in nine CAF Champions League appearances so far.

He has scored three goals and has another five assists, having turned provider for teammates with his ability to spot a pass and his excellence from dead-ball situations.

The 27-year-old has been under an injury cloud, so will be in a race against time to be fit, but should make it.

He makes a huge difference to the Sundowns attack, both as a scorer and creator of goals, and has great experience from having played in the Portuguese top flight and Major League Soccer in the United States.