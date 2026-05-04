Tanzania: EU Reaffirms Commitment to 265bn/ - Sasa Programme

Dodoma — The European Union has assured the Tanzanian government of its continued commitment to implementing the €92.7 million (about 265bn/-) four-year Green and Smart Cities (SASA) programme (2022-2026), despite challenges recently raised by implementing partners.

The assurance was given in Dodoma during the 6th Steering Committee Meeting of the SASA Programme, where Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Tanzania and the East African Community (EAC), Marc Stalmans, said the bloc will continue funding the project being implemented in parts of mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The SASA programme promotes sustainable and inclusive urban development in Mwanza, Ilemela, Tanga and Pemba Island.

"SASA is one of our flagship programmes. It is very important for the EU to continue supporting such initiatives for the benefit of the younger generation and urban populations. Despite some challenges encountered during implementation, I want to assure you that the EU remains a strong partner for the people of Tanzania," said Stalmans, who co-chaired the meeting.

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He noted that the programme is progressing well, despite initial coordination challenges, given that it involves partners from Germany, Belgium, France and Denmark working alongside local authorities.

Stalmans said the initiative has already delivered several development projects at the local government level, including a water project in Mwanza capable of serving more than 400,000 residents.

He added that the programme will also finance a water scheme in Pemba, as well as water and sanitation projects in Tanga Region.

On his part, SASA Project Coordinator from the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Shabani Ghuhia, said the initiative will directly improve people's livelihoods by raising living standards.

He said Tanzania has secured 181bn/- under the programme to fund the construction of modern markets in Tanga, Mwanza and Ilemela, while an additional €115 million will support water and sanitation projects in Tanga City.

The SASA programme also focuses on strengthening urban resilience and green infrastructure, promoting sustainable local economic growth--particularly for women and youth--and enhancing local revenue mobilisation and public service delivery.

Under the urban resilience component, the programme is supporting smart solutions and upgrading green infrastructure to improve services, especially for low-income urban communities in Ilemela, Mwanza, Pemba and Tanga.

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The initiatives are being implemented through several projects, including ProWas-SASA (Water Security and Climate Resilience in Urban Areas in Tanzania) implemented by GIZ, Kijani Pemba implemented by LVIA, PURE implemented by OIKOS EA, and Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation (LV-WATSAN 2) implemented by Agence Française de Développement (AFD).