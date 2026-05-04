Sudan: Khartoum State Information Minister Praises Journalists' Role in Encouraging Return of Residents

Khartoum, May 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Khartoum State Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din, commended the efforts of journalists in countering campaigns discouraging the return of citizens to the state, noting that their role significantly contributed to restoring stability and encouraging residents to come back. "Without your role, the return would not have been achieved," he said.

The Minister reaffirmed the pivotal role of the press, highlighting its capacity--through diverse tools and platforms--to deliver media messages despite challenges. He called for the integration and coordination of media platforms to strengthen professional performance and advance the sector.

His remarks came during the 54th press briefing organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in cooperation with the Global Space Center, marking World Press Freedom Day under the theme: "Press Freedom Between Professional Discipline and Commitment to Journalistic Ethics." The event featured a number of media specialists at the Cultural Center in Omdurman.

He also called for better organization of media platforms and strengthening their role, stressing the need to develop sustainable resources through service-oriented projects that benefit journalists.

The Minister further underscored the importance of establishing a specialized media training school to enhance professional capacities and provide a financial resource to support workers in the sector.