Sudan: Salah Habib - National Media Has Been Sudan's Voice to the World During the War of Dignity

Khartoum, May 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Journalist Salah Habib of the Global Space Center affirmed that national media has served as Sudan's voice to the world during the "Battle of Dignity."

Speaking at the 54th press briefing organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in cooperation with the Global Space Center on Sunday at the Cultural Center in Omdurman, marking World Press Freedom Day under the theme: "Press Freedom Between Professional Discipline and Commitment to Journalistic Ethics," Habib said efforts should focus on promoting Sudan's level of press freedom and upholding the honor of the profession.

He added that the foundation of Sudanese journalism lies in the practice of freedom, calling for media and press institutions to return stronger than before.

Habib also announced that the Center has approved 10 training courses for journalists, with 30 participants per course, underscoring its commitment to building journalists' capacities.