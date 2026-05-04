Botswana Takes Gold

3 May 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — After a baton scare on May 2 at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26, Botswana men's 4x400m relay team has made a bold statement of dominance of the event by adding the second World Relays title in their cabinet.

The quartet of Bekhimpilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo,Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi delivered gold in front of over 22 000 spectators, with a Area Record and Champion Record time of 2:54.47

This title is a testament of the rise and now prominence of Botswana of Botswana in the 4x400m.

The depth of the pool of athletes in the 400 event representing the country on the global circuit has played a pivotal role in ensuring the country claims the top spot in the globe.

In 2024, the team used the same script at the at World Relays held in Bahamas , clocking a blistering 2:59.11 to bring home gold.

BOPA

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