South Africa: MPs Get Top Medical Cover but Still Complain

Members of Parliament are on the most generous medical scheme in the country, but rising costs are forcing some to push for an option to leave it.

Police officers and civil servants use more affordable schemes with fewer benefits, highlighting big gaps in cover across government workers.

Not all government workers in South Africa get the same medical aid.

There are three main schemes, and each one depends on your job.

At the top is Parmed. It is used by Members of Parliament, judges and the President and Deputy President.

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This scheme is the most generous in the country. Members do not pay extra when they see a doctor. There are no limits on treatment and they can use any doctor.

But it is expensive. Contributions can take up to 18% of an MP's salary. This has led to calls in parliament to make it optional.

Stephen Monamodi, spokesperson for The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), said the scheme is costly because many members are older and need more healthcare.

Polmed is for South African Police Service (SAPS) workers. It is more affordable and has two plans based on income. The employer also helps pay.

But Polmed has faced problems after a data breach exposed members' personal details.

GEMS is the biggest scheme. It covers hundreds of thousands of civil servants.

It has many plans for different income levels. Its benefits are not as strong as Parmed, but it is designed to be more affordable for a large number of workers.

Monamodi said these differences are based on job conditions and policies, not unfair treatment.

Adding that as a council they "make sure all schemes follow the law and protect members".

"The gap is clear. Top officials get the best cover but worry about costs. Police and other workers get cheaper plans with fewer benefits," she said.

This has raised questions about fairness and who gets what in government healthcare.

Pictured above: lab test tubes

Image: source supplied