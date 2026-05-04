Namibia: Honouring the Hands That Build Namibia

4 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)
editorial

As we celebrate Workers' Day, we salute the resilient men and women who serve as the backbone of the Namibian economy.

The 1st of May, or May Day as it is known, is a vital reminder that our country's greatest resource is not what lies beneath the soil but the spirit of the people who toil above it. This is why there is a need for continued reforms on workers' rights.

A special tribute is also owed to our colleagues in the media who mark World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

As the frontline workers of information, journalists and broadcasters carry the heavy responsibility of keeping the public informed and our democracy transparent.

However, celebration must be paired with a commitment to progress. We must continue to advocate for fair wages, workplace safety and the dignity of every employee. True national growth is only possible when our workforce is protected, valued and empowered to reach its full potential.

Happy Workers' Day, Namibia. Let's continue to build our future with pride, purpose and solidarity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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