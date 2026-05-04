Zimbabwe: Four Killed in Zvishavane Mine Shaft Collapse

Four artisanal miners have died after a mine shaft collapsed at Sabi Vlei Mine in the Mazvihwa area of Zvishavane, officials say.

Three of the miners were killed instantly when the shaft caved in on Friday morning while a fourth died later in hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

Zvishavane District Development Co-ordinator Darlington Chokera confirmed the incident describing it as a tragedy for the local community.

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"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the death of four artisanal miners following a shaft collapse. Three died on the spot, while one passed away in hospital after attempting to escape." he said.

Rescue teams including members of the Civil Protection Unit and local villagers, rushed to the scene soon after the collapse was reported.

They worked throughout the day to retrieve the bodies from the rubble underground.

Officials say the Mazvihwa community is in mourning with residents describing the accident as one of the worst mining incidents in the area this year.

Midlands Provincial Civil Protection Unit chairperson Charlton Murove said the government was deeply saddened by the loss of life and urged small-scale miners to prioritise safety.

While acknowledging the role of artisanal mining in livelihoods, he stressed the need for safer working conditions to prevent similar incidents.

Police said efforts to identify the victims were ongoing and their names would be released once their families had been notified.