Kenya: Duale Backs Kenya-Somalia Border Reopening to Boost Trade

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has backed plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border, saying the move will enhance trade and ease movement of people and goods between the two countries.

Speaking over the weekend, Duale noted that cross-border activity has continued informally despite the official closure, arguing that formal reopening would help the government tap into lost revenue.

"We must make a decision as a Government why the border between Kenya and Somalia is closed and it is not closed. It is only closed on paper. A lot of movement and goods go across the border. The Government could have collected good revenue," he said.

His remarks follow an announcement by William Ruto during a recent visit to Mandera County, where he confirmed plans to reopen key border points.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President said reopening crossings in Mandera and Garissa County is expected to revive cross-border trade and allow traders from both countries to operate more freely.

The Kenya-Somalia border was officially closed in 2011 due to security concerns linked to Al-Shabaab.

Efforts to reopen it in phases in 2023 were halted following renewed militant activity, with Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo maintaining in 2024 that the closure would remain amid ongoing security operations.

However, the government has recently taken initial steps toward reopening, including allowing limited cross-border activity such as miraa exports ahead of a full rollout.

Analysts say a full reopening could significantly boost trade flows, formalize existing informal commerce, and improve revenue collection, particularly in northern Kenya where cross-border trade is a key economic driver.