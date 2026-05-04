Southern Africa: Misa Launches Sixth Edition of the Southern Africa Press Freedom Report

press release

The report exposes a pervasive crisis of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

MISA has officially launched the sixth edition of the Southern Africa Press Freedom Report 2026, a comprehensive assessment of 11 countries that reveals a critical inflection point for the region's media landscape.

While constitutional guarantees of press freedom remain formally intact, the everyday reality for journalists is increasingly defined by severe market failures, digital surveillance and weaponised legislation.

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The report highlights that governments across the region are increasingly using cybersecurity and data protection laws to monitor communications and prosecute dissent.

The starkest example of this digital repression occurred in Tanzania, which imposed a six-day nationwide internet shutdown to curtail free expression during its October 2025 general elections.

The safety of media workers, particularly women, remains deeply concerning.

The report exposes a pervasive crisis of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

In Zimbabwe, for example, TFGBV affects 63% of women journalists, severely undermining their freedom of expression and professional integrity.

Despite these severe headwinds, the sixth edition also highlights crucial pockets of progress, including the landmark High Court ruling in Malawi that decriminalised defamation.

However, securing the future of independent media requires more than isolated victories.

"We urge governments, academia and civil society to engage with this report and commit to comprehensive policy frameworks that recognise public interest journalism as the essential public good it is," said MISA Regional Director Tabani Moyo.

A central finding of this sixth edition is the escalating viability crisis in the media.

The report argues that journalism's financial struggles are not merely the result of a failure to innovate but a fundamental market failure.

The "invisible hand" of the free market systematically underinvests in public-interest journalism.

To address this, the report advocates robust policy interventions, such as tax deductions for reader subscriptions and zero-rated data for news sites, to sustain the sector without compromising editorial independence.

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Furthermore, the digital realm has become highly contested.

The unchecked integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses enormous threats alongside its opportunities.

AI-generated summaries are driving a "traffic apocalypse" that deprives news websites of vital clicks and audience engagement.

Click this link to access the report