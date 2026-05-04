Kenya: Ruto - Kanjama 'Up to the Task' As New LSK President

4 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Charles Kanjama on his election as President of the Law Society of Kenya.

Speaking after presiding over the swearing-in of 37 judges at State House, Nairobi

Ruto described Kanjama as a capable leader, noting their history of both agreement and disagreement as a reflection of Kenya's democratic space.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Let me also use this occasion to congratulate the new president of the Law Society of Kenya. I haven't had occasion to congratulate my good friend Charles Kanjama. Congratulations Charles for a well-deserved leadership of our legal fraternity in Kenya," Ruto said.

The President acknowledged their long-standing professional interactions, noting that they have not always shared the same views.

"We have been on the same side sometimes, we have been on different sides sometimes depending on the season and the subject and all the other things, but that's the nature of our democracy," he added.

Ruto expressed confidence in Kanjama's leadership, citing his experience and understanding of the legal sector.

"Knowing you very well from before, that you are up to the task of leading our good people in the judicial, in the legal fraternity," he said.

Kanjama was elected President after garnering 3,728 votes in a competitive race in February 2026.

Kanjama and his new 2026-2028 Council were sworn-in on March 27 during an LSK Annual General Meeting held at Sisu Hotel in Machakos.

2024-2026 President Odhiambo surrendered the instruments of the presidency, making Kanjama the 52nd president of the Society.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.