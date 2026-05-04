Kenya: How Electoral Violence Continues to Disrupt Kenyan Businesses

Nairobi — Kenya's history of electoral violence has repeatedly left a trail of economic disruption, with businesses bearing some of the heaviest losses whenever political tensions spill into the streets.

From the 2007/08 post-election crisis to more recent protests, instability linked to elections has consistently undermined investor confidence, disrupted supply chains, and inflicted direct financial losses on enterprises across the country.

In major urban centres such as Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nakuru, protests have often escalated into looting and destruction of property, exposing businesses to sudden and severe shocks.

For small traders like Brian Mwende, a clothing vendor in Nairobi, the cost has been deeply personal.

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Mwende says his shop has been looted three times during protest periods, with stock stolen and premises damaged, forcing him to rebuild from scratch each time.

"Such experiences have traumatised me as well as other business people who fear losing their investments in future as looters walk free," he says.

Like many small-scale entrepreneurs, Mwende has had to restart without compensation or insurance support, highlighting the vulnerability of informal businesses that form the backbone of Kenya's economy.

Despite the risks, he remains committed to operating in Nairobi, citing its strong commercial potential--but only under stable conditions.

"I still believe Nairobi is good for business, but only when there is calm," he adds.

The impact is not limited to traders. Transport operators also suffer significant losses during unrest.

Wesley Kombo, a matatu driver, recalls how his vehicle was vandalised during protests along Outer Ring Road, leaving him without income and forcing costly repairs.

Beyond individual stories, the broader economic toll is substantial.

According to estimates by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, the Gen Z-led protests against the Finance Bill 2024 resulted in business losses of approximately Sh6 billion within days, reflecting the scale of disruption to trade and commerce.

The protests, which began in June 2024, saw demonstrators storm key installations including Parliament, leading to widespread damage to businesses in Nairobi's central business district.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya indicates that such disruptions often translate into reduced economic activity, particularly in sectors like retail, hospitality and transport, which are highly sensitive to mobility and consumer confidence.

During periods of unrest, businesses are forced to close early or suspend operations entirely, leading to lost revenue and reduced productivity.

Supply chains are also affected, as movement of goods becomes difficult amid roadblocks and insecurity.

Manufacturers and distributors face delays in deliveries, while perishable goods risk spoilage, compounding losses.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has previously linked political instability to slowdowns in economic growth, noting that uncertainty reduces both domestic and foreign investment.

Kenya's 2007/08 post-election violence, for instance, saw GDP growth drop sharply from about 7 percent in 2007 to around 1.5 percent in 2008, underscoring the macroeconomic impact of instability.

More recent events suggest that while the economy has become more resilient, it remains vulnerable to political shocks.

Analysts note that election-related unrest tends to trigger short-term inflationary pressures, as supply disruptions push up prices of essential goods.

Investor sentiment is also affected, with some businesses postponing expansion plans or adopting a wait-and-see approach during election cycles.

Foreign investors, in particular, closely monitor political stability when making decisions, meaning repeated unrest can weaken Kenya's position as a regional investment hub.

Insurance penetration in Kenya remains relatively low--hovering around 2 to 3 percent of GDP--limiting the ability of businesses to recover losses through claims.

As a result, many entrepreneurs absorb the full financial impact of destruction and looting.

Industry players have repeatedly called for stronger protections for businesses during protests, including enhanced security, compensation frameworks, and faster response mechanisms.

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There have also been appeals for dialogue-driven approaches to resolving political disputes, to minimise the likelihood of violence spilling into the economic sphere.

The cost of inaction, experts warn, extends beyond immediate losses.

Repeated cycles of disruption can erode long-term business confidence, discourage entrepreneurship, and slow job creation.

For a country where the informal sector employs millions, even brief periods of instability can have far-reaching consequences on livelihoods.

As Kenya approaches future electoral cycles, the challenge remains balancing democratic expression with economic stability.

For business owners like Mwende, the stakes are clear.

"Every time there is violence, we start again from zero," he says.

Ensuring peaceful elections is therefore not just a political priority, but an economic imperative--one that determines whether businesses can thrive or merely survive in one of East Africa's largest economies.