South Africa: Committee On Health Cautions SAMRC On Donor Funding

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Health heard that the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) suffered a major decline in research capacity after it lost the United States (US) funding which accounted for over 80% of its research support.

The SAMRC briefed the committee on its annual performance plan and budget for the 2026/27 financial year when the entity informed the committee about its loss of support from the US. The entity told the committee about the alternative funding sources it looked for when the US funding was terminated.

The committee also heard that the entity obtained a special appropriations from the National Treasury, it forms partnerships with philanthropic bodies, it pursues funding from the Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, and it explores potential collaborations with the European Union to leverage global health funding.

The entity informed the committee that the allocation it receives from the South African government is inadequate. It told the committee that the allocation amounts to about 0.6% of the GDP for health research which is below the stated commitment of 1.5% to 2%.

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The committee noted with concern the SAMRC's reliance on external funding. It inquired about the strategies the SAMRC has in place to expand its donor base beyond the Gates Foundation.

Members of the committee sought details on the duration and reliability of the existing donor relationships, and if the funding comes with conditions that might prioritise external agendas over South Africa's health priorities.

The SAMRC assured the committee that all funding agreements are designed to maintain independence. The entity told the committee that external funding, including the Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust funding assistance, are discretionary and that they do not carry strings attached.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Faith Muthambi, challenged the entity on its performance measurement method, highlighting that the indicators are predominantly quantitative and lack clarity. She emphasised the importance of incorporating both numerator and denominator figures to provide context for the reported performance.

The committee asked the SAMRC about its research focus, and whether it is aligned with the national health crises. The SAMRC confirmed its commitment to tackling the quadruple burden of diseases that include endemic infections such as HIV and tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and interpersonal violence.

The committee highlighted those non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, mental health issues, and diabetes, that have now surpassed infectious diseases as the leading causes of mortality. Regarding concerns over rising cancer mortality rates, the SAMRC announced a recent Request for Applications (RFA) for collaborative funding focused on cancer research projects, emphasising on prevention, early detection, equitable treatment, and palliative care.

The committee told the SAMRC about its interest on the entity's role in advancing transformation and equity in research funding. Members asked the SAMRC's total research budget allocated specifically to health issues that disproportionately affect black working-class communities, rural populations, and women's health issues.

The committee further asked the distribution of the SAMRC funding between historically disadvantaged universities and elite institutions, asking for data on the percentage of principal investigators who are Black South African women and young scientists. The entity told the committee that it directs a significant portion of its research budget toward these communities and focus areas.

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On the issue of traditional healers and traditional medicine, the committee sought clarity regarding the SAMRC's approach to indigenous knowledge systems. Members of the committee asked about the commercialisation of African traditional medicine, the number of indigenous remedies that have been scientifically validated, and measures in place to protect community ownership of intellectual property (IP).

The SAMRC committed to integrating traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare by creating frameworks for collaboration with traditional healers and communities while ensuring that community IP is safeguarded and that indigenous remedies undergo scientific validation.

The committee also questioned the SAMRC about its ability to monetise its work outside of grants and funding. In response, the SAMRC said it makes use of scientific platforms to generate income, citing the genomics platform as a key example.