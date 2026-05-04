Somalia, UN Discuss Strengthening Media Cooperation On Humanitarian Response

4 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Information Minister Daud Aweis Jama held talks on Monday with the United Nations' deputy special envoy and humanitarian coordinator George Conway, focusing on boosting cooperation in media, public awareness and emergency response.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, brought together officials from the Ministry of Information and the United Nations to discuss coordination on communication strategies, particularly in times of humanitarian crises.

Both sides underscored the importance of aligning messaging between Somalia's federal government and UN agencies to ensure the public receives accurate, timely and reliable information, especially during emergencies.

Jama reiterated the ministry's commitment to expanding cooperation, stressing the need to reach rural and remote communities with critical information to improve public awareness and access to services, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Discussions also covered strengthening media capacity, including training journalists on reporting during emergencies, and enhancing coordination of public information and awareness campaigns between the government and UN agencies.

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