Uganda: KCCA Cracks Down On Poor Sanitation in Lubaga Division

Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has raised concern over worsening sanitation conditions in parts of Lubaga Division, warning that continued poor hygiene could trigger disease outbreaks.

Her remarks came during KCCA's ongoing "Weyonje" clean-up campaign conducted in Wankulukuku, Kitebi, Kabowa, and Mutundwe. The operation focused on cleaning blocked drainage channels, removing garbage, and clearing illegal roadside kiosks and containers that authorities say were contributing to poor sanitation and obstructing public spaces.

The exercise was carried out under tight security, with KCCA enforcement officers accompanying the clean-up teams throughout the operation.

Several shop owners were ordered to temporarily close their businesses and clean their premises after authorities found the areas in unhygienic conditions. Some drainage channels were discovered clogged with waste, while a number of kiosks were reportedly infested with rats and other vermin.

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Traders operating illegally in containers and kiosks along roadsides were instructed to remove them immediately. Those who resisted the operation were arrested and briefly detained by KCCA enforcement officers.

During the operation, one man who openly opposed the exercise was forcefully arrested and handcuffed before being taken onto a KCCA pickup truck. A woman who also attempted to resist the operation was later detained, although both were eventually released.

Speaking during the exercise, Buzeki emphasized that KCCA is determined to restore cleanliness across the city.

"We have intensified efforts to remove garbage from communities and drainage channels while also educating residents on proper sanitation and hygiene practices," Buzeki said.

Buzeki warned that residents who continue littering or maintaining dirty surroundings despite repeated warnings would face legal action.

"Anyone found dumping garbage irresponsibly or maintaining unhygienic surroundings after these warnings will be arrested and prosecuted," she warned.

Buzeki also revealed that KCCA is investigating a one landlord in Kabowa who allegedly breaks the kcca laws .

"We are following up on reports concerning a one landlord who breaks the Kcca laws, and appropriate action will be taken," she added.

The KCCA Executive Director further addressed the poor condition of the road linking Nyanama and Kabowa, which was heavily damaged by recent rains. She assured residents that rehabilitation works would soon begin, although some roadside structures could be affected during the process.

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Residents in the affected areas also voiced concern over the sanitation challenges in their communities and welcomed the clean-up exercise, saying it could help improve public health and the overall environment