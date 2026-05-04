Uganda: Kasese Fishing Communities Reject Boat Limit Directive On Lakes Edward, George

Fishing communities in Kasese District are raising alarm over a new government directive limiting the number of boats at each landing site to just 33, warning that the move could severely disrupt livelihoods and heighten insecurity in the area.

The directive, which applies to landing sites on Lake Edward and Lake George, is part of broader government efforts to curb overfishing and restore order on Uganda's water bodies.

However, it has already triggered tension across key fishing hubs including Kahendero, Katunguru, Hamkungu, Katwe, Kayanzi, and Kasenyi, where thousands of households depend on fishing as their primary source of income.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi defended the directive, emphasizing its long-term environmental benefits.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This measure is aimed at protecting our fish stocks from depletion and ensuring that fishing remains sustainable for future generations. Without regulation, we risk exhausting this vital resource," Walusimbi said.

Despite this justification, fishermen say the policy is unrealistic and insensitive to their economic realities.

"Limiting boats to 33 per landing site is not practical. There are too many people who depend on fishing here. This decision will leave many of us without any source of income," said Dan Katongole, a fisherman at Kahendero landing site.

Many fear the directive could push a significant number of people out of work, worsening poverty in already vulnerable communities.

"If boats are reduced, it means fewer people will be allowed to fish. How are the rest of us supposed to survive? Government should first provide alternative jobs before enforcing such rules," said Joseph Tumuhairwe, a fisherman at Hamkungu landing site.

Boat owners have also warned of possible social consequences, particularly among unemployed youth.

"Idle youth are dangerous. If people are denied the chance to work, some may turn to theft or smuggling just to survive," he added.

Concerns have also been raised about enforcement challenges, especially given the shared nature of Lake Edward, which borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We share this lake with Congo. If they are not applying the same restrictions, then Ugandan fishermen are being treated unfairly. We will lose out while others continue fishing freely," said Peter Kakule, a boat owner at Kayanzi landing site.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Oceans Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local leaders have echoed these concerns, calling for a more coordinated cross-border approach.

"For such a directive to work, there must be cooperation between Uganda and Congo. Otherwise, it will disadvantage our people and create unnecessary tension," said John Bosco Kananura.

As the debate continues, fishing communities in Kasese are urging government to reconsider the directive or introduce supportive measures to cushion affected households, warning that without intervention, the policy could do more harm than good.