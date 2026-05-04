Uganda: Nema Flags Off Four-Month Specialized Training for Environment Protection Force

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has launched a four-month specialised training programme for 55 officers under the Environment Protection Force (EPF), in a move aimed at strengthening environmental law enforcement in Uganda.

The programme was officially flagged off at NEMA House in Kampala, with the officers set to undergo intensive training at the Kabalye training grounds in Masindi District.

Speaking at the ceremony, NEMA Executive Director Barirega Akankwasah said the initiative is intended to professionalise environmental enforcement rather than militarise it. He emphasised that the EPF's mandate is to ensure compliance with environmental laws through a skilled and disciplined workforce.

"This programme is critical in building a competent force that can effectively safeguard Uganda's natural resources," Barirega said, urging the officers to uphold high standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline.

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The training will cover key areas including environmental legislation, investigative techniques, evidence collection and handling, compliance monitoring, and community engagement. Officials say the curriculum combines theoretical instruction with practical exercises to prepare officers for real-world enforcement challenges.

Participants will also be trained in conducting environmental inspections, managing cases of non-compliance, and working closely with communities and stakeholders to promote environmental protection.

NEMA says the initiative comes at a time when the country is facing increasing pressure from environmental degradation, including illegal deforestation, wetland encroachment, pollution, and poor waste management.

The authority expects the officers to emerge from the programme better equipped to support enforcement efforts and contribute to a more coordinated national response to environmental challenges.