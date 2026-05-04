Uganda: Hundreds Take Part in 2026 KCB Kyambogo Ultra Run

Hundreds of runners gathered at Kyambogo University Grounds on Saturday for the 2026 edition of the KCB Kyambogo Ultra Run, in a high-energy showcase of endurance, resilience, and community spirit.

This year's event placed renewed emphasis on inclusion, particularly support for students with disabilities at Kyambogo University.

The annual event, which has steadily grown into one of Uganda's most recognised endurance races, featured 50km, 25km, and 10km categories, attracting elite athletes, seasoned runners, and first-time participants. From early morning, the grounds were filled with anticipation as runners took on demanding routes, each driven by personal goals and the shared challenge of pushing physical limits.

Since its inception in 2010, the Kyambogo Ultra Run has established itself as a unique fixture on Uganda's sporting calendar as a pioneering ultra-endurance race.

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It continues to serve as a key preparation platform for athletes targeting major regional and international competitions, including the Comrades Marathon, Kilimanjaro Marathon, Rwenzori Mountain Marathon, and Virunga Marathon.

Now in its third year of partnership with KCB Bank Uganda, the event has evolved into a platform that combines sport, wellness, and community engagement beyond the finish line.

Edgar Byamah, Managing Director of KCB Bank Uganda, praised participants for their discipline and determination.

"What we witnessed today reflects discipline, determination, and the kind of resilience that defines both athletes and communities. Our journey with the Kyambogo Ultra Run over the past three years has been about creating spaces where people can challenge themselves, stay active, and connect through something positive," he said.

He added that the bank's continued support reflects its broader commitment to promoting sport as a driver of well-being and national pride.

"At KCB Bank Uganda, we believe sport plays a critical role in shaping healthy societies and building character. That is why we continue to support initiatives like this, alongside our growing involvement in other sporting disciplines such as golf, rally, motorsport, volleyball, rugby, and recently chess among young people," he said.

At the university, the initiative was warmly received by the Disability Centre, which continues to play a key role in supporting students with diverse needs and promoting inclusive participation in campus life and sporting activities.