Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Officially Opens This Year's Buganda Bika Tournament

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, officially opened the Buganda Clan Games today at Wankulukuku Stadium with a historic match played under floodlights for the first time in the competition's history.

In the opening fixture, the descendants of Muyingo from the Omusu clan defeated the descendants of Katongole from the Ente clan with goals 3-1.

Speaking during the launch, Mayiga said playing football under floodlights is not a new concept, noting that in many countries matches are commonly played at night after people have completed their daily work.

"Playing football under floodlights is not something new. In many countries, matches are played at night after people finish their work, and we encourage people to embrace and support these games," Mayiga said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Katikkiro noted that the Buganda Clan Games played a major role in uniting Buganda when Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II returned from exile in the 1980s.

"The Clan Games greatly helped to unite Buganda when Kabaka Mutebi returned from exile. Even today, the kingdom still has many reasons to show that the clans exist, that Baganda people are present, and that they still value their culture and identity," he added.

Mayiga urged all clans to actively participate in the tournament, describing the games as one of the important avenues through which Buganda can restore and strengthen its cultural pride and unity.

Meanwhile, the tournament's main sponsors, Airtel Uganda, pledged continued support towards the Buganda Clan Games in order to promote and nurture talent across Buganda, while also committing to support other kingdom initiatives.