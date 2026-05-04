Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Boosts Grassroots Service With Bicycle Initiative

3 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

In a move aimed at strengthening service delivery within the Buganda Kingdom, local officials in Mityana District have been equipped with bicycles to improve their mobility while carrying out kingdom duties.

The initiative, led by Deputy County Chief Steven Jjumba, is part of broader efforts to enhance coordination and efficiency at the grassroots level. Jjumba, who officiated the handover alongside County Treasurer Richard Kyambadde, said the bicycles are intended to help officials reach communities more effectively.

"We want our officials to carry out their responsibilities with ease. These bicycles will help them move faster and serve people better. More support of this kind is still coming," Jjumba said.

Kyambadde emphasised that the bicycles will play a key role in facilitating day-to-day operations, particularly in areas where transport remains a challenge. He urged beneficiaries to take proper care of the equipment to ensure its longevity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These bicycles are a valuable resource. We ask all officials to maintain them properly so they can continue benefiting from this support," he noted.

Beneficiaries welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and practical. They said improved mobility will enhance their ability to monitor activities, mobilise communities, and effectively represent the Kabaka at the local level.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by the Buganda Kingdom to strengthen its administrative structures and improve service delivery across its regions.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.