Tunisia: Bryan Adams Electrifies Dougga Theatre in Unforgettable Night

Tunis/Tunisia — Rock legend Bryan Adams made a powerful and emotionally charged performance on Sunday evening at the historic Roman theatre of Dougga, captivating a diverse audience gathered at one of Tunisia's most iconic ancient sites.

This marked Adams' second appearance at the renowned venue, following his May 2 performance, which had sold out completely.

The concert drew more than 3,000 spectators of all ages, and was attended by the Minister of Tourism as well as Canada's ambassador to Tunisia.

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From the opening chords, the crowd was fully engaged, singing along to timeless classics and newer hits alike. Songs such as Summer of '69, Heaven, and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You sparked waves of nostalgia, while his energetic stage presence kept the audience on their feet throughout the night.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans traveling from across Tunisia and beyond to witness the performance. Many described the concert as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," blending world-class music with the historical grandeur of Dougga.

Adams also took moments between songs to connect with the audience, expressing his admiration for Tunisia and the unique setting of the Roman theatre.

His genuine interaction added a personal touch that further endeared him to fans.

The Dougga theatre, a UNESCO World Heritage site, once again demonstrated its ability to host international artists while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

The combination of ancient architecture and modern sound created an unforgettable ambiance