Angola and Zambia Strengthen Cooperation in Defence and Security

Luanda — The holding of the 34th Meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission on Defence and Security between Angola and Zambia will strengthen bilateral cooperation and allow for a coordinated response to common challenges in the field of security.

According to the Secretary of State for National Defence, José Maria de Lima, who was speaking this Saturday at the opening of the session of the meeting of senior officials, which is taking place in the country's capital until next week, the mechanism is a formal instrument for the structured treatment of matters of common interest between the two states.

Among the objectives of the meeting, he pointed out the evaluation of the degree of implementation of the decisions taken from the previous meeting, the strengthening of cooperation in the field of defence, the improvement of security and joint management of the common border, as well as the intensification of coordination in the fight against transnational crime, illegal immigration and other border crimes.

José Maria de Lima also underlined the need to consolidate cooperation in the field of State security, based on the sharing of strategic information and the prevention of common threats.

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He also mentioned the importance of adopting new operational recommendations to guide future actions in the framework of bilateral cooperation.

During his speech, he considered that the security of Angola and Zambia is closely linked, which requires a permanent commitment to the exchange of information, knowledge and experiences, in order to ensure greater effectiveness in responding to risks affecting regional stability.

On the occasion, he reiterated Angola's willingness to deepen its engagement with Zambia, especially in the joint management of the common border, with the purpose of transforming it into a space for economic and social development, as well as stability and harmonious coexistence between peoples.

The meeting also served to highlight the level of bilateral relations, considered increasingly solid, based on shared historical and cultural ties.

In turn, the Zambian ambassador to Angola, Elias Munshya, expressed satisfaction with the holding of the event in Luanda, considering it opportune for strengthening relations between the two countries, at a time when the region faces challenges such as terrorism, violent extremism and transnational organized crime.

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The diplomat acknowledged that these phenomena constitute a threat to regional stability and economic development, advocating a coordinated and effective response between States.

Elias Munshya reiterated Zambia's commitment to continue cooperation with Angola within the framework of the joint commission, through the strengthening of institutional exchange, the implementation of bilateral agreements and the adoption of joint measures aimed at preserving peace, security and regional stability.

He considered that the regular holding of these meetings demonstrates the continuous commitment of both countries to deepening the historical relations of friendship and cooperation, with a view to sustainable development and the well-being of their peoples. LDN/ART/DOJ