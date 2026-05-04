Tanzania: Tanga Port Instructs Users to Fully Utilize Its Free Cargo Storage Facility and Clear Their Goods On Time

4 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanga — STAKEHOLDERS and users of Tanga Port have been urged to make full use of the designated free cargo storage period to clear their goods on time and avoid unnecessary storage charges.

The call was made by Tanga Port Manager, Salehe Mbega, during a Port Improvement Committee meeting held at Bandari House in Tanga, where he expressed concern over clients who fail to utilise the grace period despite having sufficient time.

According to Mr Mbega, some customers delay cargo clearance without valid reasons, only to later seek waivers on storage fees requests which often lack merit.

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"I have been receiving applications for exemption from storage charges due to delays in cargo clearance, but in many cases the reasons provided are not substantial," he said.

Additionally, he asked clients to adhere to the timelines stipulated in the Tanzania Ports Authority tariff book.

Moreover, he said that currently, the port offers a 15-day grace period for domestic cargo and goods destined for neighbouring countries including Zambia, Malawi, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, while cargo bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is granted a 30-day grace period.

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